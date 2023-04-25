Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 25

The Sensex closed 75 points, or 0.12%, higher at 60,130.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.15%, to end at 17,769.25.

Updated On 4:22 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Rise For The Fourth Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 75 points, or 0.12%, higher at 60,130.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.15%, to end at 17,769.25.

The Gainers

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. were among the gainers in Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,888 stocks rose, 1,640 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

