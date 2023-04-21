Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 21

The Sensex gained 0.06%, or 37 points, to end at 59,669.22, while the Nifty 50 slipped 0.02%, or about 3 points, to 17,621.05.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.06%, or 37 points, to end at 59,669.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 0.02%, or about 3 points, to 17,621.05.
ITC, TCS, Britannia Industries, Wipro, and Asian Paints were the top gainers.
HDFC Life Insurance, Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. On the BSE, about 1,547 stocks rose, 1,920 declined and 132 remained unchanged.