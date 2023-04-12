Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 12

The Sensex closed 235 points, or 0.39%, higher at 60,392.77, while the Nifty was higher by 90 points, or 0.51%, at 17,812.40.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 235 points, or 0.39%, higher at 60,392.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 90 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,812.40.
HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Divi's Laboratories were the top gainers in the Nifty gauge.
ONGC, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, and BPCL were the top losers in the Nifty gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,081 stocks rose, 1,419 declined, and 115 remained unchanged on the BSE.