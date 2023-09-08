Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 8

The Sensex closed 333 points, or 0.50%, higher at 66,598.91, while the Nifty 50 gained 93 points, or 0.47%, to close at 19,819.95.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 333 points, or 0.50%, higher at 66,598.91, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 93 points, or 0.47%, to close at 19,819.95.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,057 stocks rose, 1,639 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.