Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 7

Sensex, Nifty end fifth day higher.

Updated On 04:29 PM IST, 07 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Fifth Day Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 385 points up, or 0.58%, at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 116 points, of 0.59%, higher at 19,727.05.

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Coal India and Axis Bank were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consumer Products were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,241 stocks rose, 1,436 declined and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.

