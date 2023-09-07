Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 7

Sensex, Nifty end fifth day higher.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 385 points up, or 0.58%, at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 116 points, of 0.59%, higher at 19,727.05.
Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Coal India and Axis Bank were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consumer Products were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,241 stocks rose, 1,436 declined and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.