Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 6
Sensex, Nifty close at four-week high after four-day rally.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 100 points up, or 0.15%, at 65,880.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 36 points, or 0.18%, lower at 19,611.05.
The Gainers
HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
The Laggards
ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Market Wrap
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,956 stocks rose, 1,689 declined, while 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.
