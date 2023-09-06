BQPrimeVisual StoriesStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 6
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 6

Sensex, Nifty close at four-week high after four-day rally.

06 Sep 2023, 4:13 PM IST
BQPrime
National Stock Exchange. (Photo: Reuters)

Sensex, Nifty End At Four-Week High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 100 points up, or 0.15%, at 65,880.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 36 points, or 0.18%, lower at 19,611.05.

Dalal Street. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.

(Source: Canva)

The Laggards

ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

(Source: Canva)

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,956 stocks rose, 1,689 declined, while 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.

(Source: Canva)

