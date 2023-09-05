Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 5

The Sensex closed 152 points, or 0.23%, higher at 65,780.26, while the Nifty 50 gained 46 points, or 0.24%, to end at 19,574.90.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 05 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty Advance For Third Day

The Gainers

ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., State Bank Of India, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,235 stocks rose, 1,317 declined, and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.

