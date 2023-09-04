Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 4

The Sensex closed 241 points, or 0.37%, higher at 65,628.14, while the Nifty 50 gained 94 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,528.80.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 241 points, or 0.37%, higher at 65,628.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 94 points, or 0.48%, to end at 19,528.80.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,303 stocks rose, 1,441 declined, and 197 remained unchanged on the BSE.