Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 29

The Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.

Updated On 04:16 PM IST, 29 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher; Trim Weekly Losses

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.

The Gainers

Hindalco Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,353 stocks rose, 1,275 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.

