Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 29

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
The Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 115 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Hindalco Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,353 stocks rose, 1,275 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik