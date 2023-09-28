Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 28

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.92%, lower at 65,508.32, while the Nifty 50 declined 193 points or 0.98% to end at 19,523.55.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.92%, lower at 65,508.32, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 193 points or 0.98% to end at 19,523.55.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Power Grid Corp., and ONGC Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,625 stocks rose, 2,036 declined, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik