Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 28

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 28 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty Ends At Three-Week Low

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.92%, lower at 65,508.32, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 193 points or 0.98% to end at 19,523.55.

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Power Grid Corp., and ONGC Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,625 stocks rose, 2,036 declined, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

