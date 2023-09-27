Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 27

The Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69, while the Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.26%, to end at 19,716.45.

Updated On 04:00 PM IST, 27 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Titan Co. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 2,007 stocks rose, 1,641 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.

