Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 27

Photo Credit: Pexels
The Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69, while the Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.26%, to end at 19,716.45.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 173 points, or 0.26%, higher at 66,118.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.26%, to end at 19,716.45.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Titan Co. weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 2,007 stocks rose, 1,641 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva