Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 26

The Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12% lower at 65,945.47, while the Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points, or 0.05% to end at 19,664.70.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 26 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12% lower at 65,945.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points, or 0.05% to end at 19,664.70.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,863 stocks rose, 1,800 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 25

How To Turn On Chat Lock In WhatsApp?

India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 2nd IND vs AUS ODI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe