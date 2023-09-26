Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 26

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
The Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12% lower at 65,945.47, while the Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points, or 0.05% to end at 19,664.70.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 78.22 points, or 0.12% lower at 65,945.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points, or 0.05% to end at 19,664.70.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Asian Paints Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,863 stocks rose, 1,800 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Pixabay