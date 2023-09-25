Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 25

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02% higher at 66,023.69, while the Nifty 50 gained 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to end at 19,675.55
Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,883 stocks rose, 1,892 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.
