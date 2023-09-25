Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 25

The Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02% higher at 66,023.69, while the Nifty 50 gained 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to end at 19,675.55

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 25 Sep 2023

Sensex Snap Four Day Of Losses

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02% higher at 66,023.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.30 points, or 0.01%, to end at 19,675.55.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

The Gainers

Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,883 stocks rose, 1,892 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

