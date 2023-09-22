Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 22

The Sensex closed 221 points, or 0.33%, lower at 66,009.15, while the Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.34%, to end at 19,674.25.

Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Fourth Day

The Gainers

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,792 stocks rose, 1,842 declined, and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.

