Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 22

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 221 points, or 0.33%, lower at 66,009.15, while the Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.34%, to end at 19,674.25.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 221 points, or 0.33%, lower at 66,009.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 68 points, or 0.34%, to end at 19,674.25.
Photo Credit: Vijay SartapeBQ Prime
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed the index down.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,792 stocks rose, 1,842 declined, and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik