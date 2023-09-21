Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 21

Sensex, Nifty end at lowest in two weeks after three-day fall as ICICI, HDFC Bank drag.

Updated On 04:11 PM IST, 21 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty End At Lowest In Two Weeks

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 571 points down, or 0.85%, at 66,230.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 159 points, or 0.80%, lower at 19,742.35.

The Gainers

Asian Paints Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively adding to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,329 stocks rose, 2,327 declined, while 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

