Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 20

The Sensex closed 796 points, or 1.18%, lower at 66,800.84, while the Nifty 50 declined 232 points, or 1.15%, to end at 19,901.40.

Updated On 03:59 PM IST, 20 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty Fall Most In Over A Month

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 796 points, or 1.18%, lower at 66,800.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 232 points, or 1.15%, to end at 19,901.40.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,555 stocks rose, 2,103 declined, while 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Here Are The Jobs That Will Be Created By AI

Top 10 Cybercrime Epicenters In India

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 With These Popular Songs
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe