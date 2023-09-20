Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 20

The Sensex closed 796 points, or 1.18%, lower at 66,800.84, while the Nifty 50 declined 232 points, or 1.15%, to end at 19,901.40.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 796 points, or 1.18%, lower at 66,800.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 232 points, or 1.15%, to end at 19,901.40.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,555 stocks rose, 2,103 declined, while 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.