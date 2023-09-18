Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 18

Sensex snaps 11-day winning streak; Nifty falls 0.3%.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.36%, lower at 67,596.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 59 points, or 0.29%, to end at 20,133.30.
Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, NTPC and Power Grid Corp. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,699 stocks rose, 2,074 declined, and 174 remained unchanged on the BSE.