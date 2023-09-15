Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 15

The Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.47%, higher at 67,838.63, while the Nifty 50 gained 89 points, or 0.44%, to end at 20,192.35.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 320 points, or 0.47%, higher at 67,838.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 89 points, or 0.44%, to end at 20,192.35.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd., positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,930 stocks rose, 1,697 declined, and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.