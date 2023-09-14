Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 14

Sensex, Nifty end volatile session off record high.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 14 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Off Record High

The Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08%, up at 67,519.00 points, while the Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.16%, higher at 20,103.10 points.

The Gainers

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,441 stocks rose, 1,207 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.

