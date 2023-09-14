Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 14

Sensex, Nifty end volatile session off record high.
The Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08%, up at 67,519.00 points, while the Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.16%, higher at 20,103.10 points.
Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank and Tata Steel were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,441 stocks rose, 1,207 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.