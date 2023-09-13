Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 13

The Sensex closed 246 points, or 0.37%, higher at 67,466.99, while the Nifty 50 gained 77 points, or 0.38%, to end at 20,070.00.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 246 points, or 0.37%, higher at 67,466.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 77 points, or 0.38%, to end at 20,070.00.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Titan Co. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,185 stocks rose, 1,466 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.