Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 12

Sensex, Nifty close mixed after volatile trading session.
The Sensex closed 94 points up, or 0.14%, at 67,221.13, while the Nifty ended three points, or 0.02%, lower at 19,993.20.
Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Adani Enterprises were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 745 stocks rose, 2,936 declined and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.