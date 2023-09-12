Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 12

Sensex, Nifty close mixed after volatile trading session.

Updated On 04:08 PM IST, 12 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Mixed

The Sensex closed 94 points up, or 0.14%, at 67,221.13, while the Nifty ended three points, or 0.02%, lower at 19,993.20.

The Gainers

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and Adani Enterprises were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 745 stocks rose, 2,936 declined and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.

