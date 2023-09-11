Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 11

Sensex closed up 528 points, or 0.79%, at 67,127.08, while Nifty was 176 points of 0.89% higher at 19,996.35.

Updated On 04:43 PM IST, 11 Sep 2023

Nifty Ends Shy Of 20,000 Level, Sensex Above 67,100

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in Nifty.

The Laggards

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Coal India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. were weighing the index down.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,112 stocks rose, 1,660 declined, while 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.

