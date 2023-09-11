Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 11

Sensex closed up 528 points, or 0.79%, at 67,127.08, while Nifty was 176 points of 0.89% higher at 19,996.35.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 528 points, or 0.79%, at 67,127.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 176 points of 0.89% higher at 19,996.35.
Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change in Nifty.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Coal India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,112 stocks rose, 1,660 declined, while 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.