Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 1

Sensex, Nifty logged gains as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank led; metals, oil and gas stocks rose.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 556 points up, or 0.86%, at 65,387.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 182 points, or 0.94%, higher at 19,435.30.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty 50.
Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,177 stocks rose, 1,487 declined, while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.