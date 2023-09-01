Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 1

Sensex, Nifty logged gains as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank led; metals, oil and gas stocks rose.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 01 Sep 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-Week Losing Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 556 points up, or 0.86%, at 65,387.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 182 points, or 0.94%, higher at 19,435.30.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,177 stocks rose, 1,487 declined, while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Indian Navy's Stealth Frigate Mahendragiri Launched; See Images

Moto G84 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

10 Most Polluted Regions Of India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe