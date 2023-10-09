Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 9

Photo Credit: Reuters
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 483 points, or 0.73%, lower at 65,512.39. while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 141 points, or 0.72%, to end at 19,512.35.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 990 stocks rose, 2,803 declined, while 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.
