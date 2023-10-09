Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 9

The Sensex closed 483 points, or 0.73%, lower at 65,512.39. while the Nifty 50 fell 141 points, or 0.72%, to end at 19,512.35.

Updated On 04:25 PM IST, 09 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Decline Most In Over A Week

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 483 points, or 0.73%, lower at 65,512.39. while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 141 points, or 0.72%, to end at 19,512.35.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 990 stocks rose, 2,803 declined, while 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

Plaza Wires IPO Allotment To Be Out Soon: Steps To Check Allotment Status

RBI Monetary Policy: Key Highlights

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 6
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe