Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 6

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.55%, higher at 65,995.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 108 points, or 0.55%, to end at 19,653.50.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Titan Co. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,315 stocks rose, 1,322 declined, while 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.
