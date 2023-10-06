Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 6

The Sensex closed 364 points, or 0.55%, higher at 65,995.63, while the Nifty 50 gained 108 points, or 0.55%, to end at 19,653.50.

Updated On 04:29 PM IST, 06 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Second Day

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

The Gainers

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Titan Co. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Canva

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Canva

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,315 stocks rose, 1,322 declined, while 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

