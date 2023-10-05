Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 5

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
The Sensex closed 406 points, or 0.62%, higher at 65,631.57, while the Nifty 50 gained 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,545.75.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,277 stocks rose, 1,387 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
