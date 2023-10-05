Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 5

The Sensex closed 406 points, or 0.62%, higher at 65,631.57, while the Nifty 50 gained 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,545.75.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 05 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Rebound

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 406 points, or 0.62%, higher at 65,631.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,545.75.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,277 stocks rose, 1,387 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

