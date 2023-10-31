Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 31

Photo Credit: Reuters
Sensex, Nifty resume decline after two-day gain.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 237.72 points, or 0.37%, lower at 63,874.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 61.30 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,079.60.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies were positively contributing to the change.
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Infosys were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,890 stocks rose, 1,745 declined, while 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.
