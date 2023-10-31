Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 31

Sensex, Nifty resume decline after two-day gain.

Updated On 04:08 PM IST, 31 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Resume Decline After Two-Day Gain

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 237.72 points, or 0.37%, lower at 63,874.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 61.30 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,079.60.

The Gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies were positively contributing to the change.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Infosys were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,890 stocks rose, 1,745 declined, while 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.

