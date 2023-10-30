Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 30

Photo Credit: Freepik
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 329.85 points, or 0.52%, at 64,112.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 93.65 points or 0.49% to end at 19,40.90.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bhrati Airtel positively contributed to the change.
Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra weighed on the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,863 stocks rose, 1,741 declined, and 192 remained unchanged on the BSE.
