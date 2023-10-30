Photo Credit: Freepik

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 30

The Sensex closed up 329.85 points, or 0.52%, at 64,112.65, while the Nifty 50 gained 93.65 points or 0.49% to end at 19,40.90.

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 30 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains After Volatile Day Of Trade

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 329.85 points, or 0.52%, at 64,112.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 93.65 points or 0.49% to end at 19,40.90.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bhrati Airtel positively contributed to the change.

The Laggards

Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra weighed on the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,863 stocks rose, 1,741 declined, and 192 remained unchanged on the BSE.

