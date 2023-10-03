Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 3

The Sensex closed 316 points, or 0.48%, lower at 65,512.10, while the Nifty 50 fell 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 03 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 316 points, or 0.48%, lower at 65,512.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co. and State Bank of India positively added to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,915 stocks rose, 1,851 declined, and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

More Stories

Top 10 Countries With Fastest Mobile Internet Speeds; Check India's Rank

6 Movies To Watch This Gandhi Jayanti

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept 29
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe