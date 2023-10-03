Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 3

Photo Credit: Reuters
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 316 points, or 0.48%, lower at 65,512.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co. and State Bank of India positively added to changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,915 stocks rose, 1,851 declined, and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.
