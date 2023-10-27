Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 27

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Sensex, Nifty snap six-day losing streak to close 1% higher.
Sensex closed 634.65 points up, or 1.01%, at 63,789.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 190 points, or 1.01%, higher at 19,047.25.
Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.
Asian Paints Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and UPL Ltd. were negatively contributing to the changes in the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,823 stocks rose, 842 declined, while 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.
