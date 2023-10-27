Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 27

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day losing streak to close 1% higher.

Updated On 05:07 PM IST, 27 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-Day Losing Streak

Sensex closed 634.65 points up, or 1.01%, at 63,789.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 190 points, or 1.01%, higher at 19,047.25.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and UPL Ltd. were negatively contributing to the changes in the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,823 stocks rose, 842 declined, while 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

