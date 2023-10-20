Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 20

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 231.62 points, or 0.35%, lower at 65,397.62, while the Nifty 50 fell 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to end at 19,542.65
HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. positively contributed to the change.
ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., State Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,382 stocks rose, 2,322 declined, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
