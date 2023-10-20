Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 20

The Sensex closed 231.62 points, or 0.35%, lower at 65,397.62, while the Nifty 50 fell 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to end at 19,542.65

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 20 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 231.62 points, or 0.35%, lower at 65,397.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to end at 19,542.65.



The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. positively contributed to the change.



The Laggards

ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., State Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.



Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,382 stocks rose, 2,322 declined, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.



