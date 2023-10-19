Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 19

The Sensex closed 248 points, or 0.38%, lower at 65,629.24, while the Nifty 50 fell 46 points, or 0.24%, to end at 19,624.70.

Sensex, Nifty Closes Lower For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 248 points, or 0.38%, lower at 65,629.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 46 points, or 0.24%, to end at 19,624.70.

The Gainers

Bajaj Auto Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the change in Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were weighing on the index Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,861 stocks rose, 1,832 declined, while 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.

