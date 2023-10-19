Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 19

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 248 points, or 0.38%, lower at 65,629.24, while the Nifty 50 fell 46 points, or 0.24%, to end at 19,624.70.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the change in Nifty 50.
Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were weighing on the index Nifty 50.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,861 stocks rose, 1,832 declined, while 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.
