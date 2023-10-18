Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 18

The Sensex closed 551 points, or 0.83%, lower at 65,877.02, while the Nifty 50 fell 149 points or 0.71% to end at 19,671.10.

Updated On 04:34 PM IST, 18 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Session In Two Weeks

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 551 points, or 0.83%, lower at 65,877.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 149 points or 0.71% to end at 19,671.10.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Tata Motors Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,461 stocks rose, 2,240 declined, while 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: Features, Benefits & Offers

Top 10 Most Punctual Airports In The World

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 17
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe