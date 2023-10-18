Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 18

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape
The Sensex closed 551 points, or 0.83%, lower at 65,877.02, while the Nifty 50 fell 149 points or 0.71% to end at 19,671.10.
Tata Motors Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,461 stocks rose, 2,240 declined, while 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.
