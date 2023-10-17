Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 17

Updated On 03:59 PM IST, 17 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Loss To Close Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 261 points, or 0.39%, higher at 66,428.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80 points, or 0.40%, to end at 19,811.50.

The Gainers

BPCL, Power Grid Corp., Coal India Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top gainers on Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Tata Motors Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., UPL Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were the top losers on the Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,184 stocks rose, 1,506 declined, while 135 remained unchanged on BSE.

