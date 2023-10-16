Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 16

Photo Credit: Canva
The Sensex closed 116 points, or 0.17%, lower at 66,166.93, while the Nifty 50 fell 19 points, or 0.10%, to end at 19,731.75.
Nestle India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 2,046 stocks rose, 1,742 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.
