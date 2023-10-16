Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 16

The Sensex closed 116 points, or 0.17%, lower at 66,166.93, while the Nifty 50 fell 19 points, or 0.10%, to end at 19,731.75.

Updated On 04:07 PM IST, 16 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Fall For The Third Day

The Gainers

Nestle India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 2,046 stocks rose, 1,742 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.

