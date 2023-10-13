Photo Credit: Unsplash

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 13

Sensex, Nifty close the week higher despite two-day fall.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 13 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close The Week Higher Despite Two-Day Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 126 points down, or 0.19%, at 66,282.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 43 points, or 0.22%, lower at 19,751.05.

The Gainers

HCL Technologies Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and State Bank of India were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,795 stocks rose, 1,870 declined, while 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.

