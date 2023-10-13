Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 13

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Sensex, Nifty close the week higher despite two-day fall.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 126 points down, or 0.19%, at 66,282.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 43 points, or 0.22%, lower at 19,751.05.
HCL Technologies Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and State Bank of India were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,795 stocks rose, 1,870 declined, while 155 remained unchanged on the BSE.
