Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 12

Sensex, Nifty snap two-day rally after volatile session.

Updated On 03:58 PM IST, 12 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 65 points down, or 0.10%, at 66,408.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 17 points lower, or 0.09%, at 19,794.00.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,166 stocks rose, 1,499 declined, while 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.

