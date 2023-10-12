Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 12

Photo Credit: Pexels
Sensex, Nifty snap two-day rally after volatile session.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 65 points down, or 0.10%, at 66,408.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 17 points lower, or 0.09%, at 19,794.00.
Photo Credit: Pexels
HDFC Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,166 stocks rose, 1,499 declined, while 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay