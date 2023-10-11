Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 11

The Sensex closed 394 points, or 0.60%, higher at 66,473.05, while the Nifty 50 rose 122 points, or 0.62%, to end at 19,811.35.

Updated On 04:17 PM IST, 11 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 394 points, or 0.60%, higher at 66,473.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 122 points, or 0.62%, to end at 19,811.35.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Coal India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,350 stocks rose, 1,336 declined, and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Reuters

More Stories

10 Richest Indians As Per Hurun India Rich List 2023

India vs Afghanistan: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 10

Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe