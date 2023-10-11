Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 11

Photo Credit: Pexels
The Sensex closed 394 points, or 0.60%, higher at 66,473.05, while the Nifty 50 rose 122 points, or 0.62%, to end at 19,811.35.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Coal India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,350 stocks rose, 1,336 declined, and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.
