Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 10

Sensex, Nifty gain the most in two weeks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 567 points up, or 0.87%, at 66,079.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 178 points, or 0.91%, higher at 19,689.85.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Asian Paints Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,554 stocks rose, 1,098 declined, while 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.
