Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 10

Sensex, Nifty gain the most in two weeks.

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 10 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 567 points up, or 0.87%, at 66,079.36, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 178 points, or 0.91%, higher at 19,689.85.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,554 stocks rose, 1,098 declined, while 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 10

Nokia G42 5G New Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 9
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe