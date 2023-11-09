Photo Credit: Canva

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 9

The Sensex closed 143 points, or 0.22%, lower at 64,832.20, while the Nifty 50 fell 48 points, or 0.25%, to end at 19,395.30.

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 09 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatility 

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 143 points, or 0.22%, lower at 64,832.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 48 points, or 0.25%, to end at 19,395.30.

The Gainers

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Power Grid Corp. positively contributed to the change in Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,663 stocks rose, 2,034 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.

