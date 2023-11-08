Photo Credit: Pexels

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 8

Sensex, Nifty resume advance after one-day fall as L&T, RIL, ITC lead.

Updated On 04:21 PM IST, 08 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Resume Advance After One-Day Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 33 points up, or 0.05%, at 64,975.61, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.19%, higher at 19,443.59.

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were positively contributing to the change.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Infosys, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,020 stocks rose, 1,678 declined and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.

