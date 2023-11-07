Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 7

The Sensex closed 16 points, or 0.03%, lower at 64,942.40 while the Nifty 50 fell 5 points, or 0.03%, to end at 19,406.70.

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 07 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 16 points, or 0.03%, lower at 64,942.40 while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 5 points, or 0.03%, to end at 19,406.70.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,992 stocks rose, 1,686 declined, while 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 6

Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even Rule Back In Action And Other Key Highlights

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 6
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe