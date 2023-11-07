Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 7

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 16 points, or 0.03%, lower at 64,942.40 while the Nifty 50 fell 5 points, or 0.03%, to end at 19,406.70.
Axis Bank Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,992 stocks rose, 1,686 declined, while 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.
