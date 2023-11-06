Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 6

Sensex, Nifty close near day's high, broader markets advance.

Updated On 04:04 PM IST, 06 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Near Day's High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 595 points, or 0.92%, at 64,958.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 181 points, or 0.94%, higher at 19,411.75.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

The Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Titan Co., Tata Motors Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,452 stocks rose, 1,336 declined, while 176 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Reuters

