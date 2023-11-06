Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 6

Photo Credit: Reuters
Sensex, Nifty close near day's high, broader markets advance.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 595 points, or 0.92%, at 64,958.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 181 points, or 0.94%, higher at 19,411.75.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Titan Co., Tata Motors Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,452 stocks rose, 1,336 declined, while 176 remained unchanged on the BSE.
