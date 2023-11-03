Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 3

The Sensex closed 283 points, or 0.44%, higher at 64,363.78, while the Nifty 50 gained 97 points or 0.51% to end at 19,230.60.

Updated On 04:04 PM IST, 03 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Closer Higher For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 283 points, or 0.44%, higher at 64,363.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 97 points or 0.51% to end at 19,230.60.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Titan Co. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. were positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,302 stocks rose, 1,389 declined, and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

More Stories

Top 10 Cities With Highest Annual Rise In Rates Of Luxury Homes

Top Six Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Nov. 2

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 2
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe