Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 3

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 283 points, or 0.44%, higher at 64,363.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 97 points or 0.51% to end at 19,230.60.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Titan Co. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. were positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,302 stocks rose, 1,389 declined, and 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.
