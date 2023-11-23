Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 23

BQPrimeVisual StoriesStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 23
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 5.43 points lower at 66,017.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points to close at 19,802.

23 Nov 2023, 04:16 PM IST
BSE Building on Dalal Street. (Photo: Reuters)

Sensex, Nifty Close Flat

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 5.43 points lower at 66,017.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 9.85 points to close at 19,802. The Nifty 50 hit its highest intraday level in five days at 19,875.15.

Dalal Street. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hero Motocorp Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

(Source: Unsplash)

The Laggards

Cipla Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. weighed on the index.

(Source: Unsplash)

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2074 stocks advanced, 1631 declined, and 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.

(Source: Canva)

