Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 22

Sensex, Nifty pare losses to close higher for second day.

Updated On 05:03 PM IST, 22 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 93 points up, or 0.14%, at 66,023.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 29 points, or 0.14%, higher at 19,811.85.

The Gainers

Infosys, ITC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 2,049 stocks declined, 1,637 advanced and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.

