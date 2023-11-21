Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 21

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex rose 276 points, or 0.42, to close at 65,930.77 while Nifty gained 89 points or 0.45% to end at 19,783.40.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Titan positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Coal India, ONGC, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, and Tata Consultancy Services weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,029 stocks rose, 1,688 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on BSE.
