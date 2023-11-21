Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 21

The Sensex rose 276 points, or 0.42, to close at 65,930.77 while Nifty gained 89 points or 0.45% to end at 19,783.40.

Updated On 03:55 PM IST, 21 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Fall To Close Higher

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Titan positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Laggards

Coal India, ONGC, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, and Tata Consultancy Services weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,029 stocks rose, 1,688 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

