Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 20

Sensex, Nifty fall for second day after volatile session.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 200 points down, or 0.30%, at 65,595.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 50 points, or 0.25%, lower at 19,681.70.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,880 stocks rose, 1,934 declined, while 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.
