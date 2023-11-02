Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 2

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
Sensex, Nifty rebound after two-day fall to close higher.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 490 points up, or 0.77%, at 64,080.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 144 points, or 0.76%, higher at 19,133.25.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and ONGC were negatively contributing to the change.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,333 stocks rose, 1,312 declined, while 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Freepik