Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 2

Sensex, Nifty rebound after two-day fall to close higher.

Updated On 04:22 PM IST, 02 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Two-Day Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 490 points up, or 0.77%, at 64,080.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 144 points, or 0.76%, higher at 19,133.25.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and ONGC were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,333 stocks rose, 1,312 declined, while 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.

