Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 16

Sensex, Nifty gain for second day to close at four-week high.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 307 points up, or 0.47%, at 65,982.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, higher at 19,765.20.
Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,035 stocks rose, 1,717 declined, while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.
