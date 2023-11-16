Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 16

Sensex, Nifty gain for second day to close at four-week high.

Sensex, Nifty Log Second Day Of Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 307 points up, or 0.47%, at 65,982.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, higher at 19,765.20.

The Gainers

Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,035 stocks rose, 1,717 declined, while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.

